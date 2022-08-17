Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Cidara Therapeutics from $7.50 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.45.
Cidara Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CDTX opened at $0.67 on Wednesday. Cidara Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $2.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.62 and a 200-day moving average of $0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $46.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.53.
Institutional Trading of Cidara Therapeutics
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDTX. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 25.9% during the second quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 181,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 37,225 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 88,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 34,666 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 14.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 176,237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 21,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.20% of the company’s stock.
Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile
Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of long-acting anti-infectives for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and oncology in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.
