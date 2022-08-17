Clarkson (LON:CKN) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3,336.39

Shares of Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3,336.39 ($40.31) and traded as high as GBX 3,735 ($45.13). Clarkson shares last traded at GBX 3,510 ($42.41), with a volume of 71,081 shares changing hands.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on CKN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Clarkson from GBX 3,370 ($40.72) to GBX 3,380 ($40.84) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Clarkson in a report on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clarkson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 4,087.50 ($49.39).
The stock has a market cap of £1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,772.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.20, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,210.36 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,336.39.
Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment offers services to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.
