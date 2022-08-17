Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Shares Gap Up to $29.03

Shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $29.03, but opened at $30.21. Clear Secure shares last traded at $28.12, with a volume of 26,765 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Get Clear Secure alerts:

Clear Secure Stock Up 5.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of -49.21 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.69.

Insider Activity

Clear Secure ( NYSE:YOU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $90.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.31 million. Clear Secure had a negative return on equity of 8.30% and a negative net margin of 15.79%. Clear Secure’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Clear Secure, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kenneth L. Cornick sold 201,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total value of $5,718,062.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Matthew Levine sold 3,300 shares of Clear Secure stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $95,733.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,211.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth L. Cornick sold 201,909 shares of Clear Secure stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total value of $5,718,062.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 256,394 shares of company stock worth $7,258,061 over the last three months. 42.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Clear Secure

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 1.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Clear Secure by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Clear Secure by 12.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Clear Secure by 6.0% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 16,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Clear Secure during the first quarter worth $27,000. 62.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clear Secure Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Clear Secure, Inc provides a member-centric secure identity platform in the United States. The company's secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. It also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR app, a consumer-facing digital product that facilitates new user enrollment and member engagement from their mobile device.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Secure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Secure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.