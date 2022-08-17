ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
ClearOne Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CLRO opened at $0.70 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.64 and a 200-day moving average of $0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.34. ClearOne has a 12 month low of $0.47 and a 12 month high of $3.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.55 million for the quarter. ClearOne had a negative net margin of 22.93% and a negative return on equity of 10.75%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
ClearOne Company Profile
ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ClearOne (CLRO)
- Are These 3 Video Game Stocks Now In Play?
- 2 Long-Term EV Plays Trading Under $20
- Exxon, Occidental Petroleum Lead Heavy Month Of Insider Buying
- Why Apple is Primed to Take a Bite Out of Live Sports
- Home Depot Results Point To Sluggish 2nd Half
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for ClearOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.