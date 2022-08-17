ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

ClearOne Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CLRO opened at $0.70 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.64 and a 200-day moving average of $0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.34. ClearOne has a 12 month low of $0.47 and a 12 month high of $3.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Get ClearOne alerts:

ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.55 million for the quarter. ClearOne had a negative net margin of 22.93% and a negative return on equity of 10.75%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ClearOne Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ClearOne stock. Albion Financial Group UT increased its holdings in shares of ClearOne, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CLRO Get Rating ) by 5,150.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 210,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 206,000 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT owned 1.12% of ClearOne worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 7.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ClearOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.