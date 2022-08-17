CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
CMC Materials Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CCMP opened at $173.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $174.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.64. CMC Materials has a 52-week low of $119.19 and a 52-week high of $197.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.47 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.
Institutional Trading of CMC Materials
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CMC Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CMC Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMC Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CMC Materials by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of CMC Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 93.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About CMC Materials
CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.
