Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $825,000 Stock Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,267 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $825,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 132.0% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 58 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransDigm Group

In other TransDigm Group news, Director Robert J. Small purchased 19,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $544.09 per share, for a total transaction of $10,554,257.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 185,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,703,441.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert J. Small acquired 28,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $565.00 per share, for a total transaction of $16,075,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,415,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,001,015. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Small acquired 19,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $544.09 per share, with a total value of $10,554,257.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 185,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,703,441.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,978 shares of company stock worth $38,950,146. 8.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TransDigm Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $677.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $36.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.92, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $574.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $608.28. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $500.08 and a one year high of $686.06.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The aerospace company reported $4.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 30.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 14.54 EPS for the current year.

TransDigm Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $18.50 dividend. This represents a $74.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group to $680.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $786.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $718.86.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

