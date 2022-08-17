Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 2,470 Shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 105,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,470 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Clean Energy Fuels were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CLNE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 315.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the first quarter worth about $79,000. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Mason & Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 21.8% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 12,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CLNE shares. Raymond James cut shares of Clean Energy Fuels from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Clean Energy Fuels to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.13.

NASDAQ:CLNE opened at $7.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -39.95 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.00. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.02 and a fifty-two week high of $9.69.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

