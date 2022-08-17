Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $41.67

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $41.67 and traded as high as $45.25. Community Trust Bancorp shares last traded at $45.16, with a volume of 41,870 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CTBI. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Community Trust Bancorp to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Community Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Get Community Trust Bancorp alerts:

Community Trust Bancorp Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $808.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Community Trust Bancorp Increases Dividend

Community Trust Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CTBI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $55.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.40 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 33.81%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Community Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 35.40%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Community Trust Bancorp

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 9.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 10.1% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 5,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 119,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,932,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 1.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

About Community Trust Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Community Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.