Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Stock Position Increased by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Rating) by 281.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 159,507 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SID. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 724.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional stock opened at $3.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.19. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a fifty-two week low of $2.42 and a fifty-two week high of $7.83.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. It operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. The company offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, ultra-low-carbon, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

