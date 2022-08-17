Comparing Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) and A2Z Smart Technologies (NASDAQ:AZ)

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) and A2Z Smart Technologies (NASDAQ:AZ – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Altra Industrial Motion and A2Z Smart Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altra Industrial Motion $1.90 billion 1.53 $27.70 million $0.28 159.18 A2Z Smart Technologies $2.68 million 38.05 -$40.29 million ($0.61) -6.05

Altra Industrial Motion has higher revenue and earnings than A2Z Smart Technologies. A2Z Smart Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Altra Industrial Motion, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altra Industrial Motion 0 0 1 0 3.00 A2Z Smart Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Altra Industrial Motion and A2Z Smart Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Altra Industrial Motion presently has a consensus price target of $49.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.94%. A2Z Smart Technologies has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 387.80%. Given A2Z Smart Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe A2Z Smart Technologies is more favorable than Altra Industrial Motion.

Profitability

This table compares Altra Industrial Motion and A2Z Smart Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altra Industrial Motion 0.96% 10.51% 5.22% A2Z Smart Technologies -404.48% -97.99% -75.84%

Summary

Altra Industrial Motion beats A2Z Smart Technologies on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Altra Industrial Motion

(Get Rating)

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion-related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S). The PTT segment offers couplings, such as gear couplings, diaphragm and disc couplings, elastomeric couplings, miniature and precision couplings, universal joints, mill spindles, and shaft locking devices under the Ameridrives, Bibby, Guardian, Huco, Lamiflex, Stromag, and TB Wood's brands; clutches and brakes under the Industrial Clutch, Formsprag, Stieber, Stromag, Svendborg, Twiflex, and Wichita brands; electromagnetic clutches and brakes under the Inertia Dynamics, Matrix, Stromag, and Warner Electric brands; and gears under the Bauer Gear Motor, Boston Gear, Delroyd, and Nuttall brands. The A&S segment provides rotary precision motion solutions, including servo and stepper motors, precision linear actuators, and electronic drives and motion controllers, as well as related software under the Kollmorgen brand; and miniature motors, and motion control products, such as brush and brushless DC, can stack, and disc magnet motors under the Portescap brand. This segment also offers linear bearings, guides, glides, lead and ball screws, industrial linear actuators, resolvers, and inductors for the transition of rotary motion to linear motion under the Thomson brand. It serves in North America, the rest of Europe, Germany, China, the rest of Asia, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Altra Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Altra Industrial Motion Corp. in November 2013. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Braintree, Massachusetts.

About A2Z Smart Technologies

(Get Rating)

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. provides services in the field of advanced engineering capabilities to the military/security markets and governmental agencies in Israel. The company produces unmanned remote-controlled vehicles and energy power packs; products for the civilian and retail markets; and fuel tank intelligent containment system, a capsule that can be placed in a fuel tank to prevent gas tank explosions. It also offers retail automation solutions for large grocery stores and supermarkets, as well as offers maintenance and calibration services to external and in-house complex electronic systems and products. A2Z Smart Technologies is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

