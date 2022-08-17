Compass Group (LON:CPG) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,734.41

Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,734.41 ($20.96) and traded as high as GBX 1,957.50 ($23.65). Compass Group shares last traded at GBX 1,956.50 ($23.64), with a volume of 1,119,260 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CPG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Compass Group from GBX 1,825 ($22.05) to GBX 1,940 ($23.44) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($24.17) price target on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Compass Group from GBX 2,050 ($24.77) to GBX 2,100 ($25.37) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Compass Group from GBX 1,340 ($16.19) to GBX 1,500 ($18.12) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Compass Group from GBX 1,950 ($23.56) to GBX 2,050 ($24.77) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,827.50 ($22.08).

The company has a market capitalization of £34.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 4,771.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,803.29 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,734.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.81.

In other news, insider Ireena Vittal purchased 111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,796 ($21.70) per share, with a total value of £1,993.56 ($2,408.84).

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

