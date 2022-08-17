Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) by 75.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,509 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,839 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Computer Programs and Systems were worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CPSI. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $395,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $400,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 252.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 30,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 8,507 shares in the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Computer Programs and Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock opened at $30.84 on Wednesday. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.11 and a 52 week high of $37.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.00. The firm has a market cap of $453.07 million, a PE ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Computer Programs and Systems ( NASDAQ:CPSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 14.95%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

CPSI has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut Computer Programs and Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Computer Programs and Systems from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Christopher L. Fowler sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total transaction of $31,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 52,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,646,917.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Christopher L. Fowler sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total transaction of $31,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 52,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,646,917.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Dye sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total value of $25,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,194,906.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,050 shares of company stock valued at $161,755 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Computer Programs and Systems Profile

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

