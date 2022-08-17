Concord Medical Services (NYSE:CCM) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.81

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited (NYSE:CCM – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.81 and traded as high as $2.06. Concord Medical Services shares last traded at $1.96, with a volume of 755 shares traded.
Concord Medical Services Stock Up 0.5 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.89 and a 200-day moving average of $1.81.
About Concord Medical Services
Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited, together its subsidiaries, operates a network of radiotherapy and diagnostic imaging centers in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Network and Hospital. Its services include linear accelerators external beam radiotherapy, gamma knife radiosurgery, head gamma knife systems, body gamma knife systems, and diagnostic imaging services.
