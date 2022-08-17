Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $163.65

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $163.65 and traded as high as $174.76. Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $172.97, with a volume of 3,612,030 shares.

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund Trading Up 1.1 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.65.

Get Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $20,669,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $829,000. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, media; retail (specialty, multiline, Internet and catalog); hotels, restaurants and leisure; textiles, apparel and luxury goods; household durables; automobiles; auto components; distributors; leisure equipment and products; and diversified consumer services.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.