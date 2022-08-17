Contrasting Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) & XOS (NASDAQ:XOS)

XOS (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Rating) and Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.1% of XOS shares are owned by institutional investors. 54.6% of XOS shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Allison Transmission shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

XOS has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allison Transmission has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XOS 76.66% -15.72% -11.12% Allison Transmission 18.14% 66.88% 10.26%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares XOS and Allison Transmission’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares XOS and Allison Transmission’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XOS $5.05 million 63.51 $23.40 million ($0.20) -9.80 Allison Transmission $2.40 billion 1.56 $442.00 million $4.60 8.49

Allison Transmission has higher revenue and earnings than XOS. XOS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Allison Transmission, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for XOS and Allison Transmission, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XOS 1 1 4 0 2.50 Allison Transmission 3 2 0 0 1.40

XOS currently has a consensus target price of $6.96, indicating a potential upside of 255.02%. Allison Transmission has a consensus target price of $38.80, indicating a potential downside of 0.64%. Given XOS’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe XOS is more favorable than Allison Transmission.

Summary

XOS beats Allison Transmission on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About XOS

Xos, Inc., a mobility solutions company, manufactures and sells battery-electric commercial vehicles. It offers a range of services to facilitate the transition of fleets to electric vehicles, including charging infrastructure, vehicle maintenance, financing, and service. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles. The company markets its transmissions under the Allison Transmission brand name; and remanufactured transmissions under the ReTran brand name. It also sells branded replacement parts, support equipment, aluminum die cast components, and other products necessary to service the installed base of vehicles utilizing its transmissions, as well as defense kits, engineering services, and extended transmission coverage services to various original equipment manufacturers, distributors, and the U.S. government. The company serves customers through an independent network of approximately 1,400 independent distributor and dealer locations. The company was formerly known as Clutch Holdings, Inc. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

