Core Molding Technologies (NYSE:CMT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Core Molding Technologies (NYSE:CMT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I upped their price objective on shares of Core Molding Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.
Core Molding Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE CMT opened at $13.21 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.98. Core Molding Technologies has a 1 year low of $7.96 and a 1 year high of $15.04. The company has a market capitalization of $114.90 million, a PE ratio of 36.69 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.42.
Core Molding Technologies Company Profile
Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.
