Core Scientific, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.77 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:CORZ)

Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Core Scientific in a report released on Monday, August 15th. DA Davidson analyst C. Brendler now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.79. The consensus estimate for Core Scientific’s current full-year earnings is $0.69 per share.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Core Scientific to $4.00 in a research report on Monday. Cowen started coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.10 price target on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Core Scientific from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Core Scientific from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Core Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 7.73.

CORZ stock opened at 2.97 on Tuesday. Core Scientific has a 52 week low of 1.40 and a 52 week high of 14.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is 2.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is 5.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CORZ. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the first quarter worth $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the first quarter worth $33,000. Mad River Investors lifted its stake in shares of Core Scientific by 3.0% in the second quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 163,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the first quarter worth $56,000.

In other Core Scientific news, insider Darin Feinstein sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of 3.07, for a total value of 1,535,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,393,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 102,517,341.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 2,074,147 shares of company stock valued at $7,303,137 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Core Scientific, Inc provides net carbon-neutral blockchain infrastructure and digital asset mining solutions in North America. It operates in two segments, Equipment Sales and Hosting. It offers blockchain hosting services with deployment and provide power, racks, proprietary thermodynamic management, redundant connectivity, and 24/7 security, as well as its proprietary software platforms, such as Minder and MinderOS, which provides infrastructure management and custom firmware; and digital asset mining operation focuses on the generation of digital assets by solving complex cryptographic algorithms to validate transactions on specific digital asset network blockchains.

