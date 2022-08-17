CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in CoreCivic were worth $694,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CXW. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CoreCivic by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 87,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 119,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 44,973 shares during the period. Hourglass Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 243,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 18,905 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 99.9% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 41,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 20,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. 82.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CXW stock opened at $10.11 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.94 and its 200-day moving average is $10.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.82. CoreCivic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.23 and a twelve month high of $14.24.

In other news, EVP Lucibeth Mayberry sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.37, for a total value of $852,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 229,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,612,814.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, COO Patrick D. Swindle sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total value of $264,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 204,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,711,618.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Lucibeth Mayberry sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.37, for a total transaction of $852,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 229,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,612,814.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 105,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,247,350 in the last 90 days. 1.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com raised CoreCivic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th.

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

