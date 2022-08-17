Cormark Trims MediaValet (CVE:MVP) Target Price to C$1.50

MediaValet (CVE:MVP – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Cormark from C$1.80 to C$1.50 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
MediaValet Stock Up 2.9 %
MVP stock opened at C$2.50 on Tuesday. MediaValet has a twelve month low of C$1.26 and a twelve month high of C$3.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$2.50 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$95.48 million and a PE ratio of -19.23.
MediaValet Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Are These 3 Video Game Stocks Now In Play?
- 2 Long-Term EV Plays Trading Under $20
- Exxon, Occidental Petroleum Lead Heavy Month Of Insider Buying
- Why Apple is Primed to Take a Bite Out of Live Sports
- Home Depot Results Point To Sluggish 2nd Half
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for MediaValet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaValet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.