Cornerstone FS (LON:CSFS) Shares Up 7.3%

Cornerstone FS plc (LON:CSFS – Get Rating) shot up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 11.20 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 11 ($0.13). 427,685 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 126% from the average session volume of 189,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.25 ($0.12).

Cornerstone FS Trading Up 7.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of £2.61 million and a PE ratio of -0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 12.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 17.84.

Cornerstone FS Company Profile

Cornerstone FS plc provides international payment, currency risk management, and electronic account services using its proprietary cloud-based multicurrency payments platform. The company also offers currency payment services for its customers and liquidity services to foreign exchange brokers. It primarily provides its services to the UK-based SMEs either directly or through white label partners on a SaaS basis, as well as high net worth individual clients.

