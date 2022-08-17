Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Given New €34.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at UBS Group from €33.00 ($33.67) to €34.00 ($34.69) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Covestro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. DZ Bank cut shares of Covestro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €34.00 ($34.69) target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Covestro from €62.00 ($63.27) to €58.50 ($59.69) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Covestro from €53.00 ($54.08) to €40.00 ($40.82) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Societe Generale cut their target price on shares of Covestro from €56.00 ($57.14) to €45.00 ($45.92) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.94.

Covestro Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS COVTY opened at $16.82 on Monday. Covestro has a one year low of $15.64 and a one year high of $34.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.16, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.21.

Covestro Company Profile

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

