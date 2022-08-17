Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Shares Sold by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lowered its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) by 37.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,732 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,733 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CBRL. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 66.7% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1,048.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 310 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 300.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CBRL shares. StockNews.com lowered Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $104.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $109.30 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.63. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a one year low of $81.87 and a one year high of $149.88.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.08. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $790.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.75%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, June 7th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

