Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Shares of CMCT stock opened at $7.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.76 and a beta of 0.51. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $6.15 and a twelve month high of $9.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.34.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 4.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 179.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 29,202 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. 63.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States (including improving and developing such assets). Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

