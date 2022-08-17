Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on Markforged (NYSE:MKFG)

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MKFG. Citigroup raised their price objective on Markforged to $3.50 in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Markforged in a research note on Friday, June 10th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Markforged to $4.00 in a report on Monday.
Markforged Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:MKFG opened at $3.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.14. The company has a market cap of $590.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.45. Markforged has a one year low of $1.72 and a one year high of $9.30.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Markforged
About Markforged
Markforged Holding Corporation produces and sells 3D printers, materials, software, and other related services worldwide. The company offers desktop, industrial, and metal 3D printers; and composite, continuous fiber, and metal parts, as well as advanced 3D printing software. It serves customers in aerospace, military and defense, industrial automation, space exploration, healthcare, and automotive industries.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Markforged (MKFG)
- Are These 3 Video Game Stocks Now In Play?
- 2 Long-Term EV Plays Trading Under $20
- Why Apple is Primed to Take a Bite Out of Live Sports
- Exxon, Occidental Petroleum Lead Heavy Month Of Insider Buying
- Home Depot Results Point To Sluggish 2nd Half
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Markforged Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markforged and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.