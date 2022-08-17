Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on Markforged (NYSE:MKFG)

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MKFG. Citigroup raised their price objective on Markforged to $3.50 in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Markforged in a research note on Friday, June 10th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Markforged to $4.00 in a report on Monday.

Shares of NYSE:MKFG opened at $3.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.14. The company has a market cap of $590.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.45. Markforged has a one year low of $1.72 and a one year high of $9.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Markforged in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Markforged in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Markforged in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Markforged during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Markforged by 243.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 14,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.08% of the company’s stock.

Markforged Holding Corporation produces and sells 3D printers, materials, software, and other related services worldwide. The company offers desktop, industrial, and metal 3D printers; and composite, continuous fiber, and metal parts, as well as advanced 3D printing software. It serves customers in aerospace, military and defense, industrial automation, space exploration, healthcare, and automotive industries.

