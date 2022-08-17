Credit Suisse Group Boosts Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Price Target to GBX 480

Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 455 ($5.50) to GBX 480 ($5.80) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on AVVIY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Aviva from GBX 530 ($6.40) to GBX 520 ($6.28) in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Aviva from GBX 520 ($6.28) to GBX 490 ($5.92) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Aviva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Aviva from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,675 ($32.32) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Aviva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $796.43.

Aviva Stock Down 1.1 %

OTCMKTS AVVIY opened at $11.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.67. Aviva has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $15.96.

About Aviva

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

