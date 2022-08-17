Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Shares Gap Up to $20.55

Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $20.55, but opened at $21.25. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $21.73, with a volume of 8,717 shares trading hands.

Separately, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.82.

In related news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total transaction of $119,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,754.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 25,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

