Critical Survey: Onion Global (NYSE:OG) vs. 1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS)

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) and Onion Global (NYSE:OG – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

1stdibs.Com has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Onion Global has a beta of -4.37, indicating that its share price is 537% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for 1stdibs.Com and Onion Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 1stdibs.Com 0 2 1 0 2.33 Onion Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

1stdibs.Com presently has a consensus price target of $12.67, indicating a potential upside of 79.41%. Given 1stdibs.Com’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe 1stdibs.Com is more favorable than Onion Global.

This table compares 1stdibs.Com and Onion Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1stdibs.Com -20.57% -19.67% -15.33% Onion Global -13.93% -40.10% -22.30%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

51.5% of 1stdibs.Com shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.9% of Onion Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.9% of 1stdibs.Com shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares 1stdibs.Com and Onion Global’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 1stdibs.Com $102.73 million 2.65 -$20.96 million ($0.56) -12.61 Onion Global $401.23 million 0.13 -$55.90 million N/A N/A

1stdibs.Com has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Onion Global.

Summary

1stdibs.Com beats Onion Global on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 1stdibs.Com

1stdibs.Com, Inc. operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers; and Design Manager, an online platform that provides software solution to interior designers. 1stdibs.Com, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Onion Global

Onion Global Limited operates a platform that incubates, markets, and distributes fashionable and future brands in China and internationally. Its platform comprises brand partners that offer various categories of lifestyle products, including beauty products, maternal and baby products, food and beverages, fast fashion, and wellness products. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

