Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) Price Target Lowered to C$18.00 at Desjardins

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Desjardins from C$19.50 to C$18.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on CROMF. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.25 to C$19.75 in a report on Friday, May 13th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.25 to C$18.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.10.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of CROMF stock opened at $13.04 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.41. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.80 and a fifty-two week high of $15.05.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high-quality grocery- and pharmacy-anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed-use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

