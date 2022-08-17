CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) by 118.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 55,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,046 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in CVR Energy were worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVR Energy in the first quarter worth $36,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVR Energy in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in CVR Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in CVR Energy by 8.1% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 70,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 5,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in CVR Energy by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 314,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,894 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVR Energy alerts:

CVR Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVI opened at $30.76 on Wednesday. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.22 and a 1-year high of $43.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.40 and a 200-day moving average of $28.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.47.

CVR Energy Increases Dividend

CVR Energy ( NYSE:CVI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.35. CVR Energy had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CVR Energy, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $3.00 dividend. This is an increase from CVR Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 39.01%. CVR Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVI has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. TheStreet upgraded CVR Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CVR Energy from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on CVR Energy to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVR Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

CVR Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.