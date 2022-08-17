CytRx (NASDAQ:CYTR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CytRx (NASDAQ:CYTR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

CytRx Trading Up 7.6 %

CYTR stock opened at $0.10 on Wednesday. CytRx has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.10.

CytRx Company Profile

CytRx Corporation, a biopharmaceutical research and development company, focuses on oncology and rare diseases. It engages in the discovery, research, and clinical development of novel anti-cancer drug candidates that employ novel linker technologies to enhance the accumulation and release of cytotoxic anti-cancer agents at the tumor.

