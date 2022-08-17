CytRx (NASDAQ:CYTR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CytRx (NASDAQ:CYTR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
CytRx Trading Up 7.6 %
CYTR stock opened at $0.10 on Wednesday. CytRx has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.10.
CytRx Company Profile
