Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Acquired by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,111 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Datadog were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Datadog by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Datadog by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in Datadog by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Datadog by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Datadog by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 12,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total value of $1,294,820.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,583,862.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Datadog news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 25,416 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total value of $2,598,023.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,131,652.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 12,667 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total value of $1,294,820.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,848 shares in the company, valued at $27,583,862.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 136,520 shares of company stock valued at $14,337,992. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

DDOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Datadog from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on Datadog from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Datadog in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Datadog from $170.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Datadog has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.30.

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $113.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11,365.37 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.12 and a 52-week high of $199.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.84.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. Datadog had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 0.48%. The business had revenue of $406.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 73.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

