David A. Lorber Purchases 1,300 Shares of PhenixFIN Co. (NYSE:PFX) Stock

PhenixFIN Co. (NYSE:PFX – Get Rating) CEO David A. Lorber bought 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.90 per share, for a total transaction of $46,670.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,254 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,818.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of PFX opened at $36.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 12.21 and a current ratio of 12.21. PhenixFIN Co. has a 1 year low of $32.61 and a 1 year high of $44.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.30 million, a PE ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.80.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 4th were given a dividend of $0.121 per share. This represents a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PhenixFIN stock. Adalta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PhenixFIN Co. ( NYSE:PFX Get Rating ) by 76.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares during the period. PhenixFIN makes up approximately 1.6% of Adalta Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Adalta Capital Management LLC owned about 3.47% of PhenixFIN worth $3,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

PhenixFIN Corporation is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of small and middle market companies. It primarily invests in the following sectors: business services; buildings and real estate; automobile; oil and gas; aerospace and defense; home and office furnishings, housewares, and durable consumer products; healthcare, education and childcare; personal, food, and miscellaneous services; retail stores, diversified or conglomerate manufacturing; telecommunications; mining, steel, iron, and non-precious metals; leisure, amusement, motion pictures, and entertainment; chemicals, plastics, and rubber; finance; personal and nondurable consumer products (manufacturing only); beverage, food, and tobacco; containers, packaging, and glass; structure finance securities; machinery (non-agriculture, non-construction, non-electric); diversified or conglomerate service; restaurant and franchise; electronics; and cargo transport.

