David A. Lorber Purchases 1,300 Shares of PhenixFIN Co. (NYSE:PFX) Stock

PhenixFIN Co. (NYSE:PFX – Get Rating) CEO David A. Lorber bought 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.90 per share, for a total transaction of $46,670.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,254 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,818.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
PhenixFIN Stock Performance
Shares of PFX opened at $36.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 12.21 and a current ratio of 12.21. PhenixFIN Co. has a 1 year low of $32.61 and a 1 year high of $44.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.30 million, a PE ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.80.
PhenixFIN Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 4th were given a dividend of $0.121 per share. This represents a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About PhenixFIN
PhenixFIN Corporation is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of small and middle market companies. It primarily invests in the following sectors: business services; buildings and real estate; automobile; oil and gas; aerospace and defense; home and office furnishings, housewares, and durable consumer products; healthcare, education and childcare; personal, food, and miscellaneous services; retail stores, diversified or conglomerate manufacturing; telecommunications; mining, steel, iron, and non-precious metals; leisure, amusement, motion pictures, and entertainment; chemicals, plastics, and rubber; finance; personal and nondurable consumer products (manufacturing only); beverage, food, and tobacco; containers, packaging, and glass; structure finance securities; machinery (non-agriculture, non-construction, non-electric); diversified or conglomerate service; restaurant and franchise; electronics; and cargo transport.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PhenixFIN (PFX)
- Are These 3 Video Game Stocks Now In Play?
- 2 Long-Term EV Plays Trading Under $20
- Why Apple is Primed to Take a Bite Out of Live Sports
- Exxon, Occidental Petroleum Lead Heavy Month Of Insider Buying
- Home Depot Results Point To Sluggish 2nd Half
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for PhenixFIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PhenixFIN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.