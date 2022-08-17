DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
DAVIDsTEA Stock Performance
NASDAQ DTEA opened at $1.66 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.27. DAVIDsTEA has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $4.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.72.
DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. DAVIDsTEA had a negative return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 73.62%. The business had revenue of $16.13 million for the quarter.
About DAVIDsTEA
DAVIDsTEA Inc operates as a specialty tea retailer in Canada and the United States. It offers loose-leaf teas, pre-packaged teas, tea sachets, and tea-related gifts; tea accessories, including tea mugs, travel mugs, teacup sets, teapots, tea makers, kettles, infusers, filters, frothers, tins, and spoons; and food and beverages.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DAVIDsTEA (DTEA)
- Are These 3 Video Game Stocks Now In Play?
- 2 Long-Term EV Plays Trading Under $20
- Exxon, Occidental Petroleum Lead Heavy Month Of Insider Buying
- Why Apple is Primed to Take a Bite Out of Live Sports
- Home Depot Results Point To Sluggish 2nd Half
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for DAVIDsTEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DAVIDsTEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.