DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DBVT. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of DBV Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €6.00 ($6.12) price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of DBV Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of DBV Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of DBV Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.63.
DBV Technologies Price Performance
Shares of DBVT stock opened at $2.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.43 and a 200-day moving average of $1.79. DBV Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $5.99. The company has a market capitalization of $324.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.48.
About DBV Technologies
DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults.
