DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DBVT. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of DBV Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €6.00 ($6.12) price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of DBV Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of DBV Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of DBV Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.63.

Shares of DBVT stock opened at $2.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.43 and a 200-day moving average of $1.79. DBV Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $5.99. The company has a market capitalization of $324.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.48.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBVT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in DBV Technologies in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in DBV Technologies in the second quarter valued at $26,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in DBV Technologies by 16.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 687,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 97,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DBV Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults.

