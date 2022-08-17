Denis Machuel Buys 5,000 Shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD) Stock

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) Director Denis Machuel purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.59 per share, for a total transaction of $57,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,158.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Kyndryl stock opened at $11.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $9.10 and a one year high of $52.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.12.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KD. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Kyndryl by 7.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 39,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Kyndryl by 1,517.3% in the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 36,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 34,214 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Kyndryl by 451.2% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 61,631 shares during the last quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 122.0% in the second quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 5,373,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,552,000 after buying an additional 2,953,000 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the second quarter valued at about $290,000. 44.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Kyndryl in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

