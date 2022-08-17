Desjardins Cuts Calian Group (OTCMKTS:CLNFF) Price Target to C$83.00

Calian Group (OTCMKTS:CLNFF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Desjardins from C$85.00 to C$83.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Calian Group Price Performance

Shares of CLNFF stock opened at $50.72 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.92 and a 200-day moving average of $50.35. Calian Group has a 12-month low of $39.85 and a 12-month high of $56.66.

About Calian Group

Calian Group Ltd. provides business services and solutions in the areas of health, defense, security, aerospace, engineering, AgTech, and information technology (IT) in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's Advanced Technologies segment offers developed products and engineering solutions for the space, communications, nuclear, agriculture, defense, automotive, and government sectors; software and product development, custom manufacturing, full life-cycle support, studies, requirements analysis, project management, multi-discipline engineered system solutions, and training services; communication systems and products for terrestrial and satellite networks; satellite gateways comprising aperture radio frequency antennas, and telemetry tracking and control, as well as software solutions for managing and monitoring networks; engineering and technical services for propulsion, electrical and electronic systems, computer and nuclear systems, naval architecture, and aerospace; and nuclear services to develop waste management and decommissioning solutions.

