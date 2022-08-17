Desjardins Cuts Calian Group (OTCMKTS:CLNFF) Price Target to C$83.00

Calian Group (OTCMKTS:CLNFF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Desjardins from C$85.00 to C$83.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Calian Group Price Performance
Shares of CLNFF stock opened at $50.72 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.92 and a 200-day moving average of $50.35. Calian Group has a 12-month low of $39.85 and a 12-month high of $56.66.
About Calian Group
