Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on DM. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Desktop Metal to $6.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised Desktop Metal to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Desktop Metal to $2.50 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.88.

Desktop Metal Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE:DM opened at $3.34 on Tuesday. Desktop Metal has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $9.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 0.50.

Insider Activity at Desktop Metal

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Desktop Metal

In other Desktop Metal news, CEO Ric Fulop bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.09 per share, with a total value of $92,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,253,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,584,856.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 16.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal by 60.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,742,775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550,024 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Desktop Metal during the 4th quarter worth $7,410,000. J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new position in Desktop Metal during the 1st quarter worth $4,279,000. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT acquired a new position in Desktop Metal in the second quarter valued at $1,721,000. Finally, Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,713,000. 39.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Desktop Metal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Desktop Metal, Inc engages in manufacture and sale of additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; and Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber platform that offers a desktop 3D printer.

