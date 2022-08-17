DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $115.23.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink cut their price target on DexCom from $141.25 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on DexCom from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of DexCom in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James cut their target price on DexCom from $134.50 to $121.50 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on DexCom from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

DexCom Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $90.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 189.15, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. DexCom has a 12-month low of $66.89 and a 12-month high of $164.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). DexCom had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $696.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that DexCom will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.07, for a total transaction of $83,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 138,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,521,809. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other DexCom news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.07, for a total value of $83,070.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 138,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,521,809. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.57, for a total value of $180,942.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,249,730.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,850 shares of company stock valued at $410,645 over the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DexCom

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DXCM. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 330 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. now owns 360 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

