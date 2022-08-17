Dialogue Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:DLHTF) Price Target Cut to C$6.00

Dialogue Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:DLHTF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DLHTF. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Dialogue Health Technologies from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Dialogue Health Technologies from C$11.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Dialogue Health Technologies from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Dialogue Health Technologies Stock Performance

DLHTF stock opened at 2.30 on Monday. Dialogue Health Technologies has a 52 week low of 2.30 and a 52 week high of 4.75.

About Dialogue Health Technologies

Dialogue Health Technologies Inc operates a digital healthcare and wellness platform in Canada Germany, and Australia. Its Integrated Health Platform is a healthcare hub that centralizes its programs in a single user-friendly application, which provide access to psychologists, psychotherapists, social workers, physicians, nurses, and health specialists.

