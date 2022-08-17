DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its position in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,792 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 21.8% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,565,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,806 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 101,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 34,864 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 149,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 10,401 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 275.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 303,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 222,847 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 20,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DRH. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.86.

DiamondRock Hospitality Stock Up 0.6 %

DiamondRock Hospitality Cuts Dividend

DRH stock opened at $9.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.27 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. DiamondRock Hospitality has a one year low of $7.68 and a one year high of $11.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

