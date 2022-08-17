DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Stock Position Lowered by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 98.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,474 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 125,151 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,356 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth $260,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 413.8% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,211 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,916 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $134.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.94.

NYSE:DKS opened at $112.85 on Wednesday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a one year low of $63.45 and a one year high of $147.39. The company has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.42. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 58.42%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.79 earnings per share. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 10.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.488 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.07%.

In other news, Director William J. Colombo acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $80.99 per share, with a total value of $404,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 162,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,120,622.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total value of $101,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,894,915.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Colombo bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $80.99 per share, with a total value of $404,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 162,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,120,622.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 32.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

