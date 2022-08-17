Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV) Stock Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $88.35

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $88.35 and traded as high as $99.55. Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares shares last traded at $95.19, with a volume of 193,134 shares traded.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.50 and a 200-day moving average of $88.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $802,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $335,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,150,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 47,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,861,000 after buying an additional 2,694 shares during the period.

About Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

