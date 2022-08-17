Direxion Daily Travel & Vacation Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:OOTO) Trading 2.8% Higher

Shares of Direxion Daily Travel & Vacation Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:OOTO – Get Rating) traded up 2.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.80 and last traded at $12.78. 71,872 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 172,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.43.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.11.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OOTO. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Direxion Daily Travel & Vacation Bull 2X Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Travel & Vacation Bull 2X Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Travel & Vacation Bull 2X Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Travel & Vacation Bull 2X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Direxion Daily Travel & Vacation Bull 2X Shares by 95.1% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 61,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 29,730 shares during the last quarter.

