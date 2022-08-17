Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) Holdings Reduced by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,180 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,143,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,962,000 after acquiring an additional 253,238 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 135.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 546,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,762,000 after purchasing an additional 314,321 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 23.4% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 472,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,726,000 after purchasing an additional 89,549 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 380,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,946,000 after acquiring an additional 12,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 155,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,972,000 after acquiring an additional 12,384 shares in the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Donnelley Financial Solutions alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Donnelley Financial Solutions

In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, insider Craig Clay sold 4,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total value of $125,067.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 117,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,307,972.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO David A. Gardella sold 74,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total transaction of $3,131,755.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,640,299.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Clay sold 4,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total transaction of $125,067.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 117,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,307,972.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,749 shares of company stock worth $4,109,105. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Stock Down 0.9 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Donnelley Financial Solutions stock opened at $43.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.27. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.60 and a twelve month high of $52.33.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets – Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets – Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies – Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies – Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.