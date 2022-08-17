Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) Position Increased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) by 145.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,785 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,236 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Dorian LPG were worth $1,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LPG. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dorian LPG during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Dorian LPG by 1,571.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,870 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 6,459 shares in the last quarter. Kabouter Management LLC bought a new stake in Dorian LPG during the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Dorian LPG by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 20,348 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 6,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Dorian LPG by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,680 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dorian LPG in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Dorian LPG in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

Dorian LPG Stock Down 3.6 %

In related news, EVP Alexander C. Hadjipateras sold 5,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total value of $72,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $849,794. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total transaction of $1,330,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,825,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,115,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Alexander C. Hadjipateras sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total value of $72,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,850 shares in the company, valued at $849,794. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 312,240 shares of company stock worth $5,278,876 in the last three months. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LPG stock opened at $14.79 on Wednesday. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 1 year low of $10.77 and a 1 year high of $18.50. The stock has a market cap of $593.63 million, a PE ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.60 and its 200-day moving average is $15.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.21.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $79.58 million for the quarter. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 31.56%. Equities analysts expect that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dorian LPG Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Dorian LPG’s payout ratio is 199.12%.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It focus on managing gas carriers and developing customer services. The firm also offers in-house commercial and technical management services to vessels in their fleet and vessels deployed in the Helios Pool.

Featured Articles

