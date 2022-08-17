Doubleview Gold (OTC:DBLVF) Stock Price Down 10%

Doubleview Gold Corp. (OTC:DBLVF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 10% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.24 and last traded at $0.26. Approximately 457,188 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 639% from the average daily volume of 61,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.

Doubleview Gold Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.23.

About Doubleview Gold

Doubleview Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in British Columbia. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Hat property with ten mineral tenures covering an area of 6,308 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia; and 90% interests in the Red Spring property situated to the north of Smithers, British Columbia.

