Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $161.17.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Dover from $170.00 to $162.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Dover from $176.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Dover from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Dover to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Dover from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOV. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter worth approximately $249,199,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 11.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,388,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,624,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,890 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 277.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 803,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,874,000 after purchasing an additional 590,242 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover in the first quarter worth approximately $83,771,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,881,000. 84.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $141.33 on Wednesday. Dover has a twelve month low of $116.66 and a twelve month high of $184.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $126.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.89.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.07. Dover had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 26.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Dover will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.45%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

