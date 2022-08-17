Draganfly (OTCMKTS:DFLYF) Shares Down 1.5%

Draganfly Inc. (OTCMKTS:DFLYF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.99 and last traded at $1.01. Approximately 113,174 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 1,080,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.03.
Draganfly Trading Down 1.5 %
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.25.
Draganfly Company Profile
Draganfly Inc manufactures and sells commercial unmanned aerial vehicles worldwide. Its products include quad-copters, fixed wing aircraft, ground based robots, and hand held controllers, as well as software used for tracking, live streaming, and data collection. The company also offers custom engineering and training, simulation consulting, and flight training services, as well as wireless video systems.
