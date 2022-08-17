DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $132.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DTE shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on DTE Energy from $141.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on DTE Energy from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on DTE Energy from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on DTE Energy from $134.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on DTE Energy to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling at DTE Energy

In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $80,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,965.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert A. Richard sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.31, for a total transaction of $377,899.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,351,574.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $80,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,965.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $692,701 in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of DTE Energy

DTE Energy Trading Up 0.0 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DTE. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in DTE Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $345,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 28,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,466,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,024,000 after buying an additional 5,772 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 113,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,560,000 after buying an additional 23,864 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DTE opened at $136.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.72, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.60. DTE Energy has a one year low of $108.22 and a one year high of $140.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.88 and its 200-day moving average is $127.49.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.14). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 4.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 90.31%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Further Reading

