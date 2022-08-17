Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Dynatronics in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.50.

Dynatronics Price Performance

DYNT opened at $0.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.34 million, a P/E ratio of -62,340.00 and a beta of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.65 and a 200 day moving average of $0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.03. Dynatronics has a fifty-two week low of $0.43 and a fifty-two week high of $1.62.

Dynatronics Company Profile

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. Its orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.

